‘You become a serf’: Artificial general intelligence is coming SOON

Artificial general intelligence is coming sooner than many originally anticipated, as Elon Musk recently announced he believes his latest iteration of Grok could be the first real step in achieving AGI.

AGI refers to a machine capable of understanding or learning any intellectual task that a human being can — and aims to mimic the cognitive abilities of the human brain.

“Coding is now what AI does,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains. “Okay, that can develop any software. However, it still requires me to prompt. I think prompting is the new coding.”

“And now that AI remembers your conversations and it remembers your prompts, it will get a different answer for you than it will for me. And that’s where the uniqueness comes from,” he continues.

“You can essentially personalize it, right, to you,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere confirms. “It’s going to understand the way you think rather than just a general person would think.”

And this makes it even more dangerous.

“This is something that I said to Ray Kurzweil back in 2011. ... I said, ‘So, Ray, we get all this. It can read our minds. It knows everything about us. Knows more about us than anything, than any of us know. How could I possibly ever create something unique?’” Glenn recalls.

“And he said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s say I wanted to come up with a competitor for Google. If I’m doing research online and Google is able to watch my every keystroke and it has AI, it’s knowing what I’m looking for. It then thinks, “What is he trying to put together?” And if it figures it out, it will complete it faster than me and give it to the mother ship, which has the distribution and the money and everything else,’” he continues.

“And so you become a serf. The lord of the manor takes your idea and does it because they have control. That’s what the free market stopped. And unless we have control of our own thoughts and our own ideas and we have some safety to where it cannot intrude on those things ... then it’s just a tool of oppression,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.