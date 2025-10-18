Trump urges SCOTUS to unleash National Guard in Chicago amid protests, increase in violence against ICE

The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to approve the deployment of National Guard soldiers in Chicago, where persistent protests outside local immigration facilities have disrupted operations.

'Federal agents are forced to desperately scramble to protect themselves and federal property, allocating resources away from their law enforcement mission to conduct protective operations instead.'

The administration planned to mobilize approximately 500 National Guard troops from Texas and Illinois to the Chicago area for at least 60 days. The deployment was intended to protect federal agents and facilities as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers face a 1000% increase in assaults, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Last week, an appeals court blocked the deployment in response to a lawsuit filed by Illinois against the administration.

Meanwhile, protests continue to regularly gather outside an ICE facility in Broadview. On Friday, demonstrators clashed with Illinois State Police. Fifteen individuals were detained.

U.S. District Judge April Perry, who issued a temporary restraining order on October 9 preventing the mobilization of troops, stated that she did not find evidence that a "danger of rebellion" exists.

"The unrest Defendants complain of has consisted entirely of opposition (indeed, sometimes violent) to a particular federal agency and the laws it is charged with enforcing," Perry wrote, adding that it does not amount to "opposition to the authority of the federal government as a whole."

RELATED: ICE agents fear for their safety after security fence removed at Chicago-area facility amid sometimes violent protests

Photo by Joshua Lott/Washington Post via Getty Images

Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in a Friday appeal that the ruling "intrudes on the president's authority and needlessly puts federal personnel and property at risk."

"Federal agents are forced to desperately scramble to protect themselves and federal property, allocating resources away from their law enforcement mission to conduct protective operations instead," the administration’s filing stated.

Sauer noted that federal officers have been repeatedly "threatened and assaulted" and that they "have been forced to operate under the constant threat of mob violence."

RELATED: DHS has a message for 'cowards' threatening ICE on social media — influencer laughs in response

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) responded to the administration's emergency filing in a post on social media.

"Donald Trump will keep trying to invade Illinois with troops — and we will keep defending the sovereignty of our state," Pritzker stated. "Militarizing our communities against their will is not only un-American but also leads us down a dangerous path for our democracy. What will come next?"

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) similarly pledged to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

"Regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we will continue to fight to end the war on Chicago," he wrote. "Through Know Your Rights information, executive orders, and partnerships with local organizations, we will pursue every avenue to protect Chicago from Trump's attacks."

"We will make the case that Chicago does not need or want National Guard troops on the streets of our city," Johnson added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!