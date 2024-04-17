You’ll never guess who’s behind the 'Free Palestine' bridge-blocking protests ...

“Free Palestine” protesters connected to the group “A15 Action” have taken a very original, never-before-seen approach to protest America’s support for Israel: blocking roads and the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Has there ever been an example of this tactic working?” Stu Burguiere asks Glenn Beck. “Has any person in history ever been convinced by not being able to access the thing that they wanted to go to?”

The good news is that the protesters are being arrested — and then being immediately released.

“There’s somebody who’s stepping in to give them bail money and legal support,” Glenn explains, revealing that the person is an “obvious” guess, and yes, it is George Soros.

The group, A15 Action, is a newly formed group that asks people to donate to their bail and legal defense fund, which is hosted through ActBlue — the Democratic party’s online fundraising juggernaut.

This group is also the project of the Tides Foundation, a network funded by Soros and other liberal billionaires, and the protestors have been blocking “economic chokepoints” all over the country in order to “cause as much financial disruption” as possible.

A15 protesters have also been photographed wearing Hamas bandanas and flying Hezbollah flags on Wall Street in New York.

“You know, that’s the kind of thing I really want to be involved with. I go to websites and I’m like, I don’t know how we can inflict as much damage on this country fiscally as possible, and then I realize I’ve already done my part. I voted for people in Congress,” Glenn says. “Really, that’s all you have to do.”

