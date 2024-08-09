5 headlines the left DOESN’T want you to see

It should be common knowledge by now that the Democrat Party owns the mainstream media. It’s why Democrats get away with lying.

When the top news outlets in the country are at your beck and call, all you have to do is tell them what narrative to spread, and before you know it, the entire country is hearing how Kamala Harris will save our democracy, for example.

Thankfully, not every news source is compromised.

Liz Wheeler presents five headlines that ran this week that the left hopes you don’t see.

1. According to an X post that’s since been debunked as fake news, “Joe Rogan is suing MSNBC for $30 million for editing / splicing a video to make it sound like he was pro-Kamala Harris when he was actually criticizing her.”

“I am disappointed to tell you that even though this went wildly viral on X – I think it was seen by almost 7 million people – it is not true,” sighs Liz.

2. The second headline is “Biden-Harris admin released at least 99 illegal aliens on terrorist watch list into the country, ” which outlines how “Border Patrol agents stationed at the southern border encountered 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list between fiscal years 2021 and 2023,” but “the Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Homeland Security released at least 99” of them “into the interior of the United States.”

3. The third article comes from Real Clear Politics: “Former Secret Service Chief Wanted To Destroy Cocaine Evidence.” The piece exposes Kimberly Cheatle and other top agents for trying to “dispose of the evidence” when cocaine was found in the White House. However, “Secret Service Forensics Services Division and the Uniformed Division stood firm and rejected the push.”

4. “‘God Wins in the End’: 89-Year-Old Pro-Life Activist Speaks Out Ahead of ‘High Stakes’ Trial” is the fourth article Liz cites. It tells the story of an 89-year-old woman named Eva Edl – a concentration camp survivor who faces up to 10 years in prison for her involvement in pro-life protests at two Michigan abortion facilities. The weaponized DOJ is using the FACE Act – a “wildly unconstitutional” law, according to Liz – to punish Edl and others like her for peacefully protesting, praying, and trying to speak with women seeking abortion.

5. The last story is titled “NYC's 'shoddy oversight' wastes 'millions of taxpayer dollars' on unused hotel rooms, uneaten food for illegal aliens: Audit.” It covers how the “Adams administration signed a $432 million contract … to provide illegal aliens residing in the city with services, including shelter, accommodations, and food.” If that wasn’t bad enough, the majority of the money was wasted. Brad Lander, who is vying to be the next mayor of NYC, hired a group of independent auditors, who discovered gross “mismanagement of the contract.” According to the report, “a detailed review of invoices presented for the first two months of the contract found that nearly 80% of payments – $11 million out of $13.8 million paid – were unsupported and should be recouped.”

To hear Liz’s commentary on each of the articles, watch the clip above.

