7 reasons why this was the best and worst Pride Month yet

July is here, which means we made it through another Pride Month! Since the 1970s when what used to be called just the gay community first started designating June as the month for gay rights advocacy, we’ve seen parades, events, and the like grow more extreme every year. Now, half the alphabet is employed to describe the ever-increasing number of gender identities; children are routinely dragged into the mix; and sexual fetishes are normalized and celebrated.

However, “this Pride Month in 2025 was very different than Pride Month 2024 or 2023 or 2022,” says Liz Wheeler. “Something in our culture has changed.”

On the latest episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz listed out seven reasons 2025’s Pride Month was both the best and worst one to date.

1. Glenn Greenwald sex tape leaked

Just as Pride Month was kicking off, renowned investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald was swept into a scandal when a gay sex tape depicting him engaging in consensual acts that involved a maid’s outfit, fetish behavior, and acts of sexual humiliation was leaked in what he called a "maliciously political" attack.

“Greenwald exposed to the world quite literally what a homosexual lifestyle really is — the reality of the gay lifestyle,” says Liz.

When confronted about the tape, Greenwald “defended” his behavior and even claimed “he was proud.”

“I don’t think Glenn Greenwald brought a lot of people to the LGBTQ+++ side of the aisle this Pride Month,” says Liz.

2. Jojo Siwa likes men now

American singer, dancer, and actress Jojo Siwa launched her career as a child star on the reality TV show “Dance Moms” in 2015, later gaining fame through her vibrant YouTube presence, music singles, and colorful, bow-centric brand.

“[She's] identified as a lesbian from the time she was 17 years old,” but during Pride Month this year, Siwa confessed “she's in love with a man,” “they're talking marriage,” and “she no longer identifies as a lesbian,” says Liz.

But this wasn’t just a sudden change in preference. Siwa also confessed that she was “pressured” into identifying as a lesbian by the supposedly tolerant and accepting LGBTQ+ community.

“As a result of this bombshell revelation, Jojo Siwa was canceled by a massive Pride event” due to “a scheduling conflict,” says Liz, adding sarcastically, “Yeah, I bet it was a scheduling conflict.”

3. SCOTUS says parents CAN opt kids out of LGBTQ+ curriculum

On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Mahmoud v. Taylor that Maryland parents have a First Amendment right to opt their children out of public school classes using LGBTQ-themed storybooks, citing religious freedom.

“Parental rights won; grooming of children lost,” says Liz.

4. Trump put California on notice

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California after transgender athlete AB Hernandez, a 16-year-old biological male, won girls’ high jump and triple jump titles at the state track and field championships, stripping the rightful female winners of their titles.

Trump called the state out for violating Title IX and gave it 10 days to comply with his executive order, prompting the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to adjust its rules. However, full compliance with federal law has not happened.

5. Target listened

During 2023 and 2024’s Pride Months, Target debuted Pride collections that included “tuck-friendly” swimsuits, LGBTQ-themed children’s and baby clothing, and pro-trans merchandise designed by a self-proclaimed Satanist.

Liz was one of millions who joined the nationwide boycott against Target.

And it worked. This year, the Pride collection has been replaced with patriotic Independence Day-themed merchandise.

“Now you walk into a Target and you see July 4 stuff – red, white, and blue fireworks, patriotism plastered on the walls,” and “you do not see ‘trans the kids’ paraphernalia,” Liz celebrates.

6. Riley Gaines: 1, Simone Biles: 0

In early June, Olympic gold gymnast icon Simone Biles lashed out at NCAA champion swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines when Gaines commented on a post from the Minnesota State High School League celebrating Champlin Park High School’s girls’ softball team, which includes a transgender pitcher. “Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote.

Biles, in a now deleted tweet, responded: “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

A back-and-forth feud quickly sparked, with Gaines accusing Biles of being a “male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams” and Biles firing back with nasty character attacks, such as, “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

The dispute ended with Biles apologizing for her body-shaming comments and deleting her X account.

“Riley Gaines made gold medalist Simone Biles … the best female gymnast that ever lived … delete her X account,” says Liz. “If that’s not a win, I don’t know what is.”

7. Anti-ICE riots stole Pride parade media coverage

“You didn't see a lot of coverage this year of Pride parades, did you?” asks Liz. “No, instead we saw anti-ICE riots and really lame boomer No Kings Day protests.” Even better, “the anti-ICE riots were exposed as being paid-for, staged Marxist violence, and the No Kings Day riots were … pathetic, and the people involved in them were losers.”

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.