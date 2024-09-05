90-page Covenant School shooter diary LEAKED, and no wonder Dems tried to hide it. It’s FULL of leftist talking points

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Star published the 90-page diary of Audrey Hale, the school shooter who murdered six people last year at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The leak came as a shock considering a court order had ruled to keep the documents sealed. However, one brave individual — the editor in chief of the Tennessee Star, Michael Patrick Leahy — decided to defy orders in the name of true journalism.

Now that the public has access to what are clearly the thoughts of a severely deranged individual, “why the left was trying to hide it from us becomes crystal clear,” says Liz Wheeler.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“The FBI was in on [hiding the dairy], the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was in on this, the local police department was in on this. We were told (gaslit actually) ... that we can't see the diary, we can't see the journal, we can't see the manifesto because there was an active law enforcement investigation going on” and people having access to it might “hinder that investigation,” says Liz, adding that “[Hale’s] parents claimed copyright over these writings” as well.

“We were also told that these writings would pose an imminent danger to the public, and that's why you and I couldn't see it,” she continues, but “none of that is true based on what’s actually inside this diary.”

Liz, who read the entirety of Hale’s writings, says that her biggest takeaways are as follows:

1. “Audrey Hale was a woman — a biological woman ... but she identified as gender fluid or nonbinary or a man sometimes.”

Her diary reveals that “she had fallen prey to the left's gender ideology; she had been brainwashed into thinking that she was born in the wrong body and that she was transgender,” Liz explains.

2. “[Hale] also, according to this diary, bought into the leftist lie that tells people that if children with gender confusion or children who have fallen prey to gender ideology are not indulged in that ideology that they will kill themselves,” Liz says, adding that “this is an emotionally manipulative tactic that the left uses to try to force parents, who know that it's wrong, to chemically castrate their little boys or remove the healthy breasts of their teenage daughters.”

3. “[Hale] also believed the genocidal lie that the left tells the public at large that minority groups,” which could be “black people,” “women,” or “people who identify as LGBTQIA,” “are going to have their human rights taken away from them by conservatives, by Christians, by Republicans,” says Liz, noting that this lie is “intended to frighten people potentially into committing acts of violence.”

“Imagine being a teenager who is already dealing with, in [Hale’s] case, autism, dealing with gender ideology and confusion and being told that your human rights are going to be violated, that you might even be killed by these people, who you are told hate you. Imagine the fear and the panic that this instills in someone who is already mentally ill and already corrupted with evil ideology,” she says.

4. “Audrey Hale, according to this diary, also bought into critical race theory. She writes often about white privilege and the concept of white privilege, and in one case, she writes about self-embarrassment,” says Liz.

“She also writes often about this obsession with race; she viewed everything through the lens of race. She talks about being in love with a quote unquote brown girl,” says Liz.

“She hated herself and other white people, and she felt that her only recourse was revolutionary violence ... the massacre of children — Christian children.”

At one point in the diary, Hale wrote: “'Land of the free’ means whatever f***er is taking away human rights is not of a human at all. ... I wish death upon myself cause of the pure hatred of my female gender. With no rights, anyone's country is a shitty dictatorship.”

“Almost every phrase in that paragraph is something that the left says on a regular basis politically and culturally,” says Liz. “Obviously, the left tried to stifle this [diary].”

“Every single external ideology that motivated this young woman to commit a heinous crime — to murder innocent children and their teachers — was indoctrinated into her by Democrats and the left,” she condemns.

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, as well as her meeting with the Tennessee Star’s Michael Patrick Leahy, who joined the show to shed even more light on the situation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.