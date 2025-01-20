Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk by Trump’s side — but can we trust them?

President Donald Trump showed up to his presidential inauguration with an army of new support — specifically from the tech bro community.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos have all attended in support of the 47th president, which shows a world of difference from his last inauguration ceremony.

While many Trump supporters are skeptical of his new allies, Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” believes we should not only show them grace but should be open to the idea that this spells a far better path forward for America.

“Bezos and Zuckerberg aren’t even Republicans,” Wheeler comments. “The takeaway here is don’t be so cynical. We cannot be so cynical and skeptical that we are unwilling to build new coalitions.”

While Zuckerberg has come under fire for allowing the government’s pressure to sway him into censoring vital information on Facebook during the 2020 election and in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheeler isn’t going to harp on it.

“I’ve made this argument before, that his censorship regime at Facebook and the Zucker-buck operation that he ran, especially in Wisconsin, had an enormous impact on the outcome of the 2020 election. He was a big part of rigging that election, and I think it’s terrible. I think it’s awful. I think it’s evil, but he seems to have changed his mind on that,” she says.

“He seems to be seeing the light to a certain extent,” she continues. “We shouldn’t mock them for everything, every topic on which they have not yet seen the light. We should invite them, we should say, ‘Yeah, come over here, come with us, stand with us.’”

“So long as we are not sacrificing our principles and our values, we’re not compromising with them, as long as they’re moving to the right, they don’t have to be fully here yet for us to say, ‘Yeah, be a part of our club, come with us.’ That’s the message that Trump is sending,” she adds.

