Two things that WILL happen if RFK Jr. successfully bans Big Pharma TV ads

According to numerous reports, HHS secretary RFK Jr. is planning to push for the banning of Big Pharma television advertisements. The United States is one of the only countries that permits direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, and Kennedy has long condemned it.

If the reports are true and he’s successful at banning pharmaceutical advertising on TV, it would spark “a massive societal earthquake,” says Liz Wheeler.

Two things are going to happen, she says.

1. Corporate media sinks

“Mainstream media is just a fake business,” says Liz. “It is artificially propped up by massive ad dollars from Big Pharma ads, not because of the return on investment.”

“Big Pharma buys so many TV ads” for the sheer purpose of “[preventing] reporting on the corruption of Big Pharma.”

But if pharma companies are banned from buying those ads and those dollars disappear, so do the networks.

“You will watch before your very eyes as highly paid mainstream media anchors are fired. Networks are going to panic; some of them are even going to shut down as paychecks aren't paid to staff,” says Liz.

2. We finally get honest reporting

“When the gravy train of Big Pharma ad dollars to TV networks stops, we will suddenly see reporting on the corruption of Big Pharma, of these drugs that don't do what they claim that they do, on vaccines, and even the harm that comes from some vaccines,” Liz predicts.

“We'll see reporting on medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association and government regulation agencies like the CDC and the FDA,” she continues. “You're going to see reporting that was previously prohibited because the ad money that pharma paid these networks was really just a payoff for the networks’ silence.”

“It was a money laundering scheme all along to keep reporters silent about the abuses coming out of pharma.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.