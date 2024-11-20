Calley Means: RFK Jr.'s radical plan for HHS

Former Coca-Cola lobbyist Calley Means first caught Liz Wheeler's eye when he spoke out about the company using “racism” to force the government into putting its product on the food stamps program.

“I thought, ‘What an extraordinary story. This exemplifies the corruption, the ideological corruption, the financial corruption, that is in our health care industry. This revolving door between Big Food and Big Pharma and the federal government,’” Wheeler says.

Now, Means is an adviser to RFK Jr. in the Make America Healthy Again movement that’s taken America by storm.

“I’ve gone from when President Trump first came down that golden escalator ten years ago thinking he’s a threat to democracy to believing that this election is by far the most important victory of our lifetime and, I think, a historic moment in American history where I’ve never been more excited about a president being elected,” Means tells Wheeler.

Wheeler is also thrilled by what’s to come.

“By marrying ‘Make America Great Again’ with ‘Make America Healthy Again,’” Wheeler explains that RFK Jr. and President Trump are telling those with autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity that “you don’t have to suffer this.”

And RFK’s plan to ensure they don’t have to suffer as they have been is the best part.

“We’ve heard a couple of promises from Bobby in the past couple days. One of my favorite ones is that he’s going to take all the nutritional scientists out of HHS and either fire them on day one, or if he’s not allowed to fire them, he’s going to build a new headquarters for them in Guam,” Wheeler says.

While the latter part of RFK’s statement was a joke, his plans to reform the American health care system are as serious as it gets.

“We’re going to return to science,” Means says. “I think what bad interests have realized is that there’s nothing higher-level in society than an NIH study. And I’ve actually, Liz, had conversations in the past three days with the senior-most members of the NIH who are defending the institution publicly, who are saying this is an absolute and utter dumpster fire.”

“There’s huge DEI regulations and parameters around what can and can’t be said, a feeling of absolute assault on academic freedom, and from what I’m hearing, when you add it up, eighty to ninety percent of NIH grants and funding goes to pharmaceutical R&D,” Means explains.

“We’re going to get any type of ideology out of our scientific guidelines,” he continues. “And that’s the key to everything.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.