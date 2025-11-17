Charlie Kirk’s WARNING about H-1B visas

President Trump recently made a comment on H-1B visas during an interview in the Oval Office with Laura Ingraham on Fox News — and his base is not happy.

“There’s never going to be a country like what we have right now,” Trump told Ingraham, who asked, “And does that mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration? Because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.”

“Well, I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump responded.

“We have plenty of talented people here,” Ingraham argued, to which Trump shockingly replied, “No, you don’t. No, you don’t.”

“You don’t have talented people here?” Ingraham asked.

“No, you don’t ... you don’t have certain talents and ... people have to learn,” he replied, before digging his heels in further.

“President Trump received and is continuing to receive a tremendous amount of blowback from this, including from people in his own base,” says BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler, who is shocked by Trump’s comments and points out that one of Charlie Kirk’s last messages to the American people was on the same topic.

However, Kirk had a much different take than the president.

“This is the social compact breaking down,” Kirk wrote in a post on X , adding, “We need urgency to restore it:

1 - Mass deportations

2 - Stop the H-1B scam

3 - Dramatically reduce LEGAL Immigration

4 - End chain migration and the Visa Lottery

5 - Build 10 million homes for Americans

6 - Crush the College Cartel.”

The post was accompanied by a graph depicting the percentage of 30-year-olds who are both married and homeowners between 1950 to 2025. The number dropped from over 50% to below 15%.

The post went viral, because according to Wheeler, “President Trump’s base understands and feels very betrayed by the government officials who have, for a generation now, imported foreigners and given those foreigners our jobs, given those foreigners our welfare benefits, given those foreigners our homes, given those foreigners access to our food and our education and our health care system.”

“No one, I think, is arguing against certain genius visas. If there are certain positions that are incredibly hard to fill, that take incredibly talented, exceptional people, and we need to recruit from all around the world for that, OK, we can make exceptions to that,” Wheeler says.

“But it should be the exception, not the rule,” she continues. “The H-1B visa scam is a scam because it’s become the rule. Companies across the country first look for H-1B visa applicants to hire because they can take advantage of them. They can pay them less. They can demand more.”

“When our resources are used by foreigners,” she adds, “Well, American citizens suffer.”

