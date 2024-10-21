How left-wing billionaires INFECTED Christianity to suppress the religious vote

In a shocking survey by the Barna Group, it’s been revealed that 32 million church-attending Christians are planning to sit this election out and not show up at the ballot box.

“There’s a really important data point in that Barna research, and it’s that it’s not just Christians that are sitting out, it is regular churchgoers, so it’s not just the people who culturally identify as Christians,” bestselling author and Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

But why is it happening?

“One, obviously, we have to acknowledge the abortion issue. I think the Republican Party’s conflicting messaging on this cycle has depressed enthusiasm a little bit,” Basham explains.

“But, there’s also something else that I think is more significant going on and that is the fact that a lot of this voter suppression, lack of enthusiasm, has been deliberately orchestrated by left secular foundations and billionaires,” she continues.

Basham believes “they have been working for the last few years to try to convince Christians, ‘Hey, you don’t need to vote. It’s not important that you play a part in the political process. In fact, it could be political idolatry.’”

One example is a Bible study curriculum called “The Afterparty,” which was created by David French, the editor in chief of Christianity Today, and a Democrat Party Duke Divinity professor.

“All three never-Trumpers, two of whom are supporting Kamala Harris openly,” Basham says. “They created this supposed political Bible study curriculum to go into conservative churches, conservative college campuses. There was an effort to get it on 185 conservative college campuses, and it teaches Christians that politics are really complex.”

“‘It’s not always clear who you should vote for, and what we really need to do is turn down the rhetoric, and, in fact, we don’t know how we should vote except on the issue of alleged racial injustice,’” she says, giving an example.

“It makes it pretty clear when you read the curriculum who they want you to vote for, and that curriculum is exclusively funded by hard left secular foundations, Rockefeller philanthropy advisers, and the Hewlett Foundation, which also backed Planned Parenthood and transgender initiatives for youth and things of that nature,” Basham explains, adding, “These are not Christians, and they are funding these kind of operations in order to, I would say, really suppress that Christian vote.”

