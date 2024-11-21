Not just a ‘conspiracy theory’: The TRUTH about Crossfire Hurricane

Crossfire Hurricane was a federal investigation that began with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her unsecured illegal home server.

“Not only did it have our nation’s most classified secrets, it also had evidence of the Clinton Foundation’s illegal pay for play foreign bribery schemes, where the Clinton Foundation was taking tens of millions of dollars from foreign governments, foreign entities,” Trump transition team member Mike Davis tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“When she was the secretary of state, she was doing favors in return for these donations. She got caught with her illegal home server, she took hammers to the devices,” he continues. “She destroyed the evidence. Obstruction of justice.”

Davis explains that her illegal home server was “almost certainly hacked by our adversaries.”

“What they were worried about with the Clinton campaign, with the Obama White House, with Joe Biden, was that this server would get leaked before the 2016 election by the Russians. And so, what did they do? They made up the Steele Dossier at Perkins Coie, a national law firm.”

“They used that Steele Dossier, just made up corrupt evidence, they gave it to the intel agencies, the Justice Department. They used that to get illegal spy warrants from the FISA courts on President Trump on his campaign, they continued to spy on him as the president of the United States, they hobbled his presidency, and they did this Crossfire Hurricane for the purpose of this,” he adds.

Had the evidence come out before the 2016 election, Davis explains that Clinton could have claimed it was a “dirty trick by the Trump campaign” in collusion with the Russians.

“And you say, ‘Oh, Mike, that sounds crazy, how can you be such a conspiracy theorist?’ Well, they did the same thing in 2020 with Hunter Biden’s laptop of the Biden family corruption,” he tells Wheeler.

Wheeler is impressed with Davis’ knowledge and assessment of the matter.

“This is why I want you to be attorney general,” Wheeler says. “I’m paying you a sincere compliment right now. I’m not just joking around about it. That’s the kind of understanding of the lawfare that has been targeting President Trump — and President Trump by the way is representative of us — this is the kind of understanding we need if we’re actually going to untangle this and reform these institutions.”

