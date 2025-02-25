DOGE fight? Speaker Johnson speaks out AGAINST giving back to taxpayers

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have suggested that the government give the American people’s wasted tax dollars back to them, and while it seems like a great idea to most, one Republican lawmaker believes it's a horrible idea.

“The president said that a percentage of DOGE savings could maybe go back to the American people in the form of what he called ‘DOGE stimulus checks,’ something like 20%. How would that work?” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was asked on stage at CPAC.

“I mean, politically, that would be great for us, you know, send everybody a check,” Johnson responded. “But if you think about our core principles, fiscal responsibility is what we do as conservatives. That’s our brand, and we have a $36 trillion federal debt. We have a giant deficit that we’re contending with.”

“I think we need to pay down the credit card, right? That’s what I think we need to do,” he added.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” couldn’t disagree more.

“He opposes it on principle,” Wheeler says. “‘Fiscal conservatism is our brand,’ he said. No, it’s not your brand, because you and many of your colleagues have been in Congress for decades now, and you haven’t done anything to stop the spending.”

“You have not done anything to pay down the debt and the deficit. All you’ve done is make it worse,” she continues, noting that Elon and Trump’s idea would actually help the American people.

“He’s actually doing something more effectively to practice fiscal conservatism than you’ve ever done,” she continues. “Yeah, we do have a lot of debt. We do have this deficit, and that’s not good, but the American people have prices that they’re facing. Whether it’s health care costs or the cost of eggs at the grocery store or housing.”

“It’s almost unaffordable to live,” she adds.

