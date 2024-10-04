Doug Emhoff ‘knocking up the nanny’ is just the tip of the scandalous iceberg Kamala Harris is trying to bury

“I always wondered what kind of guy would marry someone like Kamala Harris who slept her way to the top,” says Liz Wheeler.

“Well, the guy that knocked up the nanny would.”

Liz is, of course, referring to Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, who allegedly slept with his daughter’s nanny, knocked her up, stood by while she got an abortion, and then proceeded to divorce his wife.

However, the nanny scandal is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the dirt on Emhoff.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

According to reports Liz says are credible, “In 2012 at a film festival, a drunken Doug Emhoff got upset with his girlfriend because he perceived her to be flirting with another man, and like any male feminist does, he hit her in the face.”

“This is well-documented; there's photographic evidence. Three friends of this ex-girlfriend confirmed that this happened,” says Liz, adding that this report comes from the same source that broke the nanny story.

Despite the allegations, however, there’s been “no response from the Kamala Harris campaign.”

Not only does this “[show] the character of the man,” but it also “shows the character of the woman who chose to marry the man after he did this,” says Liz.

To learn more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.