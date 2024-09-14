Can heart disease be REVERSED? Dr. Pam Popper might know how

Dr. Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine, and health as well as a founder and executive director of Wellness Forum Health.

And she has good news for those suffering from heart disease: It has been reversed.

Popper’s colleague Caldwell Esselstyn has the longest longitudinal study on coronary artery disease — which has been conducted for 38 years.

“This guy’s been tracking his people; he’s never lost a patient to cardiovascular disease who stayed on his diet: low-fat, high fiber, plant-based diet,” Popper tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

Popper, who was in the documentary "Forks over Knives," and her esteemed colleague believe that diets like keto and carnivore will not lead to similar results — despite the glowing testimonials all over social media.

“‘Well, I have patients who this happened and that happened,’” Popper mocks, adding, “That’s not a scientific study at all.”

However, she notes that in general, doctors aren’t trained to offer the solution — which she believes is a plant-based diet.

“They’re on the payroll of Big Pharma; they’re working for institutions,” she explains.

