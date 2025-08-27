Liz Wheeler: You’re wrong about burning the American flag

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz reacts to President Trump’s executive order on burning the American flag. What does the order actually say? Plus, the Heartland Institute’s Justin T. Haskins joins the show to discuss a Washington state law that could destroy the seal of the confessional.

President Trump signed an executive order this week titled, Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag — and it wasn’t just the left who reacted in anger.

“The fiery response to President Trump’s executive order is coming from President Trump’s base, who are all ablaze about this,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show,” adding, “Now, you’re going to be surprised by what I think about this topic.”

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. And we in the United States are not living in ordinary times. We are facing a deliberate concerted assault on everything from the very legitimacy of our country to our rule of law to our constitutionally protected rights and the other side, our political opposition, has been tragically very successful in waging these attacks against us,” she explains.

And Wheeler notes that other symbols are protected by law.

“In Washington, D.C., when those teenagers on their bikes made those burnouts on top of the trans flag that was painted on the roads, they faced a potential 10 years in prison for defacing the trans flag,” Wheeler says.

“Why should the left’s sacred symbols, the trans flag, be protected, but our sacred symbols, the American flag, not?” she asks. “That doesn’t seem like equality under the law, that seems like a double standard where their religious symbols are protected and ours aren’t.”

While others on the right who disagree will use the slippery slope argument, Wheeler notes that the left has already done the same thing to the right when they were in power.

“This is not some hypothetical possibility that might happen down the road that we have to protect against. The left has already called your speech violent in memos behind the scenes at the FBI. If you’re a parent that opposed critical race theory or trans ideology in a public school, if you’re a pro-lifer, if you’re a Catholic, they’ve labeled you a violent extremist, a domestic terrorist,” she explains.

"They’ve already taken our speech and told us that it’s violence. And prosecuted us for it,” she continues, adding, “So the slippery slope argument might sound good on paper. It may be convincing. You may feel sympathetic to it on paper, but in reality, that’s long past relevant.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.