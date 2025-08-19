From schizophrenia to skyrocketing crime: The dark side of weed

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal claims that President Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I controlled substance to a Schedule III controlled substance — which is considered less dangerous.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler does not think that’s a good idea.

In a recent post on X , where she was “ratioed” by angry respondents, Wheeler argued against the move.

She wrote, “Marijuana is a dangerous drug that leads to psychosis, schizophrenia, and ultimately violence. We should obviously ban it,” before linking to several studies reflecting her point.

“According to NAM: ‘The association between cannabis use & development of psychotic disorder is supported. ... The magnitude of this association is moderate to large and appears to be dose-dependent,’” her post reads.

“Studies show marijuana may cause up to 30% of schizophrenia cases in young men. Teenagers who use cannabis by age 15 are more than four times as likely to suffer from schizophrenia compared to their peers who do not use cannabis,” she continued.

“The Journal of American Psychiatry found ‘a moderate association between cannabis use and physical violence, which remained significant regardless of study design and adjustment for confounding factors (i.e., socioeconomic factors, other substance use). Cannabis use in this population is a risk factor for violence,’” she added.

Wheeler also pointed out that since marijuana’s legalization in Colorado, “the crime rate has skyrocketed by 21%, traffic fatalities have increased by 57%, and suicides have increased by 23%.”

“Marijuana is making America sicker, more demented, more dangerous, and more disgusting. Why is this even a question? Ban it,” she concluded in her viral tweet.

Wheeler, shocked by the overwhelmingly angry response her tweet received, says “I did not post this intentionally to be rage-bait.”

“I did not post this because I know that marijuana is a hot-button topic, and I know that when I speak this opinion, people have a visceral reaction to this. I did not post this to try to trigger anybody or to antagonize anybody. I actually know that many of you disagree,” she explains.

“My question to you is, has society gotten better or worse since marijuana use has not only been normalized, but legalized? Has society gotten better, or has society gotten worse?” she asks. “Now, the obvious answer to this is that society has gotten much worse.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.