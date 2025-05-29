Glenn Beck answers 'Is Brigitte Macron a man?'

Just as the rumors surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife began to fade into the archives of the internet, a viral video reignited the debate surrounding the truth about Brigitte Macron.

The video, published by the Sun, shows Macron as he was exiting his presidential jet, when a hand believed to be Brigitte’s reached out and appeared to shove him in the face.

Now, one question is back on the tip of everyone’s tongues: Is Brigitte Macron actually a man?

“I think it’s so funny when people are like, ‘It’s a man, man.’ Uh, no, I think she’s just a hideous human being. I mean, she was 39 and he was 14 when she started coming on to him,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“She was a teacher, and she just thought he was brilliant. She started coming on to him. They started having a relationship by the time he was 15. Sixteen, the parents find out, and they’re like, ‘Whoa, wait, I thought you were having a relationship with the teacher’s daughter,’” Glenn continues.

“I mean, why isn’t she in jail? She’s clearly somebody who has abused this boy forever. One way or another, that is mental abuse. And anybody who has gone through that with a 41-year-old and you’re 16, there’s something mentally missing from you,” he adds.

Wheeler agrees that it’s “predatory behavior.”

“Imagine for a second — I think this is actually an apropos time to make this comparison — if a 41-year-old man began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, do you think it would have just been brushed under the rug like this?” Wheeler asks.

“No, not even in France, it wouldn’t have been,” Glenn responds. “It’s really disgusting. And so I think this guy has set himself up for being her whatever for a very long time.”

As for whether or not Brigitte Macron is actually a man, Wheeler isn’t sure.

“People ask me all the time if I think that Brigitte Macron is a man, and my answer is ‘I don’t know. I have no idea.’ I do know — what we know for a fact is that this person is a predator, man or woman,” Wheeler says.

“I personally think that’s more important,” she adds.

