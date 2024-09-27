Hillary Clinton’s latest LIE about YOU

Hillary Clinton is continuing her honorable fight against free speech and, of course, former President Donald Trump.

The twice-failed presidential candidate is now calling for criminal charges against speech she deems “misinformation.”

“I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civil or even in some cases criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrent,” Clinton said in a recent appearance on MSNBC.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” is horrified, and rightfully so.

“Let’s be very clear. It is your First Amendment right to say whatever the heck you want. You can say smart things, you can say dumb things, you can say offensive things, you can even say false things. You can try to convince people that the Earth is flat, or that birds aren’t real, or that the moon landing was fake,” Wheeler says.

However, Wheeler notes that by Clinton’s own standards, she would be in trouble as well.

“Maybe we should accept Hillary’s premise for just one second, as long as the first person it applies to is her. Want to criminalize people for spreading foreign propaganda? OK, first in line to be locked up in the federal penitentiary: Hillary Clinton herself,” Wheeler says.

“Who invented the Russia, Russia, Russia, hoax? Hillary Clinton. Who commissioned Christopher Steele, a foreign spy, to write a totally false, infamous, Steele dossier used to target Donald Trump? Oh, yeah, Hillary Clinton did,” she continues, citing even more crimes by Clinton’s own standards.

“If we want to entertain Hillary Clinton’s premise for just one minute, and criminalize Americans who collude with foreign powers and spread Russian propaganda, Hillary Clinton should be thrown in jail,” she adds.

