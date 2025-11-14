Ilhan Omar blasts Somali voters after Minneapolis loss: 'We need to get rid of these people'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) is not a moderate or a centrist; rather, as BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler describes him, he’s a “radical leftist.”

But squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) doesn’t care, as his opponent for mayor, Omar Fateh, is a Somali-American — and she was furious when he lost the race, giving an angry speech in her native tongue — likely in the hopes that it wouldn’t be translated into English.

“When a Somali person becomes an enemy, they become a serious one,” she yelled in Somali. “There are people like that living right here in our city. We all see them. Some of us try to dismiss it, saying, ‘Oh, that person just talks too much, it doesn’t mean anything,’ or, ‘Leave them alone, that’s my relative.’”

“You've seen them. We need to get rid of these people. We will never gain power and move forward as Somalis as long as these people live among us and we don't kick them out. The same people [Somalis] we try to defend, they’re the ones who spread lies about us. And when that happens, there’s no way to defend ourselves. I can’t keep saying all day, ‘I didn’t say that,’ because I’ve got work to do,” she continued.

“We’re busy doing our jobs, defending you [Somalis], protecting this country. I can’t waste every day fighting against accusations ... that’s your responsibility, and your job is to not welcome those people who work to block and undermine Somalis,” she added.

“The point that’s critical to understand right now is Ilhan Omar is a member of the Democrat Socialists of America. She’s obviously a member of the squad. She’s a crony of Bernie Sanders and AOC and those people who dislike America and want to transform us into a socialist nation,” Wheeler says.

“Ilhan Omar primarily presents herself as being a DSA candidate. This sort of radical sect of the Democrat Party, but that’s not really who she is. Because Jacob Frey, the incumbent mayor of Minneapolis, actually meets all of those qualifications,” she continues.

“If Ilhan Omar wants someone who abides by transgender ideology ... who abides by stupid radical leftist unconstitutional policies like gun control, that’s what Jacob Frey does. Jacob Frey is such a pandering leftist that he actually spoke Somali in his victory speech after he defeated Omar Fateh,” she adds.

Wheeler points out that it is because it is not all about politics to someone like Ilhan Omar.

“It’s about Islam. Socialism and Marxism and communism are a means to an end. They are a tool to achieve a secondary outcome. But to Ilhan Omar, the ultimate outcome is Islam,” Wheeler says, pointing out that in the video of her speech after Fateh’s loss, she is speaking like "she's living in a caliphate.”

And Omar Fateh is, of course, not innocent either.

“Omar Fateh has ties to radical imams. He’s been defended by the Council on American Islamic Relations, who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case, the largest terror financing prosecution in U.S. history,” Wheeler explains.

“And Ilhan Omar endorsed him and campaigned for him and defended him despite his shady background,” she adds.

