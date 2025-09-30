Pete Buttigieg TOO GAY to be vice president according to Kamala Harris

Former Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud when she wrote in her new book, "107 Days," that her first choice for a vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election was not Tim Walz — but Pete Buttigieg.

And not only did she admit that Walz was not her first choice, but that she didn’t pick Buttigieg as her running mate because he is gay.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who is gay, sat down with Harris for an interview and put her in the hot seat over her decision.

“I guess I’d ask you to just elaborate on that a little bit. It’s hard to hear with you running, as you know, you’re the first woman elected vice president, you’re a black woman and a South Asian woman elected to high office, very nearly elected president. To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay is hard to hear,” Maddow said, disappointed.

“No, no, no, that’s not what I said, that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay,” Harris responded, before trying to explain herself.

“To be a black woman running for president of the United States and as a vice presidential running mate, a gay man, with the stakes being so high, it made me very sad, but I also realized it would be a real risk, no matter how, you know, I’ve been an advocate and an ally of the LGBT community my entire life,” she said.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is floored.

“Imagine if this were a Republican saying what Kamala Harris just said. Imagine if a Republican went on cable news after having lost the presidential election,” Wheeler says.

“Imagine if a Republican said, ‘Actually, my first choice for vice presidential running mate, I decided against because he was gay.’ The left’s heads would explode. They would be screeching and screaming melting down like the wicked witch of the West, calling that Republican a bigot, a hateful homophobic bigot,” she continues.

And instead of admitting that she didn’t choose Buttigieg because he’s gay, she laid the blame at the feet of Americans who wouldn’t vote for him.

“Kamala Harris, her answer, she said she didn’t disqualify Pete Buttigieg because he’s gay, because she’s personally prejudiced. She disqualified — she decided not to choose him because he’s gay because you’re prejudiced,” Wheeler says.

“She didn’t have time to contend with the homophobic masses. She didn’t have time to re-educate the Christians, the terrible, hateful Christians who hate Pete Buttigieg because he’s gay,” she continues, adding, “She’s dripping with disdain for you, but she’s above board.”

