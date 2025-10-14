Leftist ARRESTED for plot to assassinate conservative commentator Benny Johnson

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson is the latest target of left-wing political violence, after facing threats in a disturbing copycat plot inspired by the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

George Isabel Jr. has been arrested and accused of threatening to make “orphans” of Johnson’s children only days after Charlie’s assassination.

“Benny’s a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie’s, grounded largely in faith and love of country. Just days after Charlie’s assassination, Benny received a letter at his home, where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement following the threats.

“The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views and he wanted Benny dead. This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this,” she said.

“You are not going to get away with threatening people in this way,” she continued, adding that Isabel is being charged federally with mailing threatening communications.

And Johnson isn’t taking it lying down either.

“To the parents out there,” Johnson tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler, “this is a movement about ensuring that you can raise your kids in safety and security, whether it’s from terroristic threatening of left-wing violence, which happened to me specifically in name when this individual, George Isabel Jr., said that he would blow my head off in an open field just like Charlie Kirk and watch my blood splatter on the concrete, or whether it’s from terroristic threatening of homicidal criminals who get let out of jail time and time again and scare you and your children out of the parks and off the streets.”

“What America First is is a movement of pro-family. And why is that important? Because actually, Liz, as you know, the things that make you happy in life are having a relationship with God, falling in love, getting married, having children,” he continues.

And the reason the left hates those who have prioritized family and God, he says, is because “these people are miserable.”

“They are godless. They often don’t have families,” he adds, noting that the man who allegedly sent him death threats will be made an example of in order to stop the incessant fighting against the pro-family movement.

“You can’t have a pro-family movement of people if parents are being terroristically threatened,” he says.

