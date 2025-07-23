Liz Wheeler warns of ‘one big caveat’ in Russiagate reckoning

On Friday, July 18, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard declassified over 100 pages of documents — including emails, memos, and internal communications — related to the Russiagate scandal, confirming what most of us have known for nearly a decade: Former President Barack Obama and his administration apparently orchestrated a campaign to push the false narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump’s campaign.

When she heard the news, Liz Wheeler, BlazeTV host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” was thrilled.

“My reaction when I first saw this was ‘Oh, heck yes!’” she says. “For the first time, we have access to a whole host of documents” that prove “high-ranking Obama administration officials were intimately involved in staging this attack on President Trump, which is really an attack on you, the voter.”

And yet, “There's one big caveat before we celebrate this reckoning for Russiagate,” she warns, and that caveat is Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Pam Bondi is now facing, I would argue, an even bigger test than the Epstein files,” says Liz, who’s been unapologetic in her criticism of Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case.

Gabbard’s declassification of the Russiagate documents has put Americans in a place where they can “actually demand justice.” But justice “is not just exposing corruption,” says Liz. “Justice means arresting, indicting, and putting on trial the criminals: Barack Obama, James Comey, [James] Clapper, [John] Brennan,” and likely “a whole list” of co-conspirators.

And “silly perjury charges,” she says, aren’t going to cut it. “Justice is perp walks and jumpsuits.”

“Treason ... seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the government, deprivation of rights under the color of law, grand conspiracy — those are the charges that fit the crimes,” Liz says.

But the question remains: Will Pam Bondi serve justice proportional to the crimes committed?

“This is her big test,” Liz says. “Are we going to see perjury charges, or are we going to see justice?”

To hear Liz’s thorough breakdown of the entire scandal top to bottom, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.