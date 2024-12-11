Luigi Mangione: Leftist hero of the oppressed OR injured man with a death wish?

When UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered in cold blood, a faction of the radical left celebrated. Ex-Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz actually said that she felt “joy” when she got the news of Thompson’s murder.

Her reasoning was that Thomson deserved to die because as the CEO of a major insurance company, he “denied life-saving health care” to “tens of thousands of innocent Americans,” she told Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

The narrative among those who share in Lorenz’s revolting sentiments has been that Thompson’s killer acted in altruism.

But now that suspect Luigi Mangione has been caught, his alleged motivations “are coming to light,” says Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

Since his arrest, Mangione has been charged with “third-degree criminal possession of a firearm and one count of second-degree possession of a forged document … [and] two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.” He will also “face state charges in Pennsylvania.”

As authorities have dug into his background, they’ve found several pieces of information that seem to contradict the leftist narrative that he was some champion for the downtrodden who are barred from medical care due to corporate greed.

For example, “he's from a wealthy family in Maryland,” says Liz. He also “graduated as valedictorian of his high school” — a prestigious prep school that “cost $40,000 a year” — before attending the University of Pennsylvania.

“His family seems to be relatively stable; there's no obvious dysfunction in his family,” she adds, pointing out that “his cousin actually is a Maryland state representative.”

As far as Mangione’s political views, Liz says they’re “all over the place” and somewhat “conflicting.” According to Mangione’s former roommate, as well as his online footprint, he “identified as an anti-capitalist.”

However, Liz isn’t sure that Mangione’s juxtaposing, anti-capitalist views are necessarily what may have motivated the murder. They might be a factor, but the information that has emerged since his arrest suggest that there’s more to the story.

For example, a crippling injury likely played into his alleged decision to murder Thompson.

Mangione was “born with a back defect,” which was exacerbated by a surfing injury a few years ago. “The combination of those two things seemed to cause him debilitating back pain” that ultimately stopped him from enjoying the activities he liked, such as hiking, surfing, and exercising, Liz explains.

After surgery failed to remedy the pain, “his friends and family and former classmates say it really made him go off the deep end. There was some kind of mental breakdown that happened,” she adds

By the looks of his digital footprint, Mangione ceased contact with friends and family about six months ago.

His former roommate recently reported to the Daily Mail that Mangione’s pain was so severe, he “couldn't sustain relationships, meaning “he couldn't have sex.”

Liz has a strong inkling that Mangione was “suicidal” due this limiting injury.

Further, reports of drug use have since emerged. Liz suspects that he was likely prescribed painkillers following his back surgery, although nothing has been confirmed. He also reportedly took shrooms — or “ayahuasca,” a “really dangerous form of psychedelic drugs.”

On top of these physical factors, Mangione harbored ill will toward mega corporations, like UnitedHealthcare, for abusing Americans.

“A law enforcement official unauthorized to discuss the investigation publicly and who spoke with Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said that a three-page, handwritten document found in Mangione’s possession includes a line in which he claims to have acted alone,” says Liz, reading from a Blaze News report .

The “manifesto” also stated that the murder “had to be done” and that “these parasites simply had it coming.”

Further, “Luigi Mangione praised the Unabomber on Goodreads,” calling him “an extreme political revolutionary” and claiming that “violence is necessary.”

When you add all of these factors up — the anti-capitalist / pro-violence views, the back pain, the limitations of living with a crippling injury, and the drugs – “in a sense, it seems that he was seeking suicide by cop,” says Liz, “or he had this seeming death wish.”

To hear more of Liz’s “working theory,” watch the episode above.

