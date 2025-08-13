NEW demonic photos from inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion

A recent New York Times expose reveals photographs and letters from inside Jeffrey Epstein's former New York City residence — and they’re nothing short of disturbing.

"Dozens of framed prosthetic eyeballs lined the entryway. A sculpture of a woman wearing a bridal gown and clutching a rope was suspended in a central atrium."

"And the director Woody Allen described how the dinners reminded him of Dracula’s castle, 'where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place,'" the article reads.

In the office, according to the New York Times, Epstein had a green first edition of “Lolita” on display — a novel that features a grown man developing a sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl before repeatedly raping her.

Epstein’s private jet had been nicknamed the Lolita Express by locals on Epstein Island who repeatedly saw him bringing what appeared to be underage girls back to the island.

The massage room reportedly featured paintings of naked women, a large silver ball and chain, and shelves shocked with lubricant. Epstein would regularly bring teenage girls to this room to massage him while he was naked.

“Sometimes he masturbated in front of them, according to court records and interviews with victims. Sometimes he raped or assaulted them,” the New York Times says.

“The crimes that this man committed against young girls are heinous. And this New York Times expose, listen. I’m the first person to criticize the New York Times for being biased, for being propagandists, for being outright liars, for vilifying not only their political opponents but actually laundering the lies created by the deep state in order to take out Donald Trump,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says.

“But this expose gives us, in my opinion, a very chilling reminder of just how demented Jeffrey Epstein was. You walk into his Manhattan townhome, and this stuff is demonic. And it’s an unsettling reminder of the evil that Epstein perpetrated,” she continues.

“This is why,” she adds, “we react so angrily when things about Jeffrey Epstein are hidden from us. Because as much as our culture has gone off the rails, the one thing that almost every person in the United States of America agrees on is that crimes against children are evil.”

