Olympics opening ceremony EXPLAINED: 'Flagrant spiritual warfare happening before our very eyes'

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, has garnered much criticism for mocking Christianity — specifically Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper.”

Although the creators are “trying to deny it,” Liz Wheeler knows without question that the performance intentionally “blasphemes the Last Supper with satanic imagery.”

Yes, the OLYMPICS Did MOCK ‘The Last Supper’ | Ep 4 youtu.be

“Jesus and his apostles in the Olympic depiction were replaced by an obese woman and by transgenders,” says Liz, “and if you look really closely, there's also a child in this sexualized scene, and if you look really, really, closely ... the man bending over the child is displaying his genitalia — to be exact, his testicles are hanging out and in full view.”

“There was also imagery of the 'Horsemen of Death’ from the book of Revelation,” and “Snoop Dog, who performed at the opening ceremonies ... [wore] a necklace with a demon on it.”

“This is spiritual warfare,” Liz assures. “This was never about tolerance or inclusion. These are demons who want to force you to worship Satan.”

In the wake of the backlash, some have claimed that the performance is intended to depict “the Olympic gods,” but to that Liz says, “No, no, this is false,” reading a Tweet from @pedrogabwriter, who analyzed the entire performance and found the exact moments that disprove this assertion:

“Check the 1:54:50 landmark. Look at how the camera pans and how the various actors pose and place themselves on frame. It is obviously a throwback to da Vinci’s representation of the Last Supper. ... The Dionysius [Olympic gods] motif only happens at the 2:38:39 landmark.”

In response to the widespread negative reaction, the International Olympic Committee issued the following statement:

“International Olympic Committee, you are lying,” says Liz. “You did not apologize because you're not sorry. We know it was intentional bigotry against Christians in the name of the communist religion of DEI.”

Following the opening ceremony, there was a “total power outage [where] the city was blacked out,” and “then the first gold medal of the Paris games was won by American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who's devoutly Catholic.”

Coincidence?

“Maybe. Maybe not,” says Liz.

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

