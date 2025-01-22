Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images I Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
‘So many others lost everything’: J6er REACTS to President Trump’s pardon
January 22, 2025
President Trump has announced that he will be pardoning approximately 1,500 January 6 defendants. Some of those defendants have been in prison for four years, some were in the process of being taken to trial, and some of them hadn’t yet gotten to their trial.
Blaze Media’s own investigative journalist, Steve Baker, was one of these defendants.
“I’m a little bit emotional about what’s happening right now,” Baker said in a live reaction video to the pardons. “The pardons, commutations from President Trump, they don’t just affect my life, they affect those of hundreds, hundreds, hundreds of people who have been far more egregiously affected by the weaponization of the Biden DOJ.”
“So many others lost everything. They lost their homes, they lost their families, they lost their wives, their husbands, they lost their jobs, and lots of careers, and because of the over-weaponization, the over-prosecution, the over-sentencing of people who did not do anything other than just walk through an open door,” Baker continued, adding, “Thank you, President Trump,” through tears.
Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” works with Baker and couldn’t be prouder of him.
“I work with this man at Blaze Media, and let me tell you, he is downplaying the suffering that has been inflicted on his family because he is a good man. He is downplaying the sleepless nights, the agony that his family has experienced knowing that Biden’s corrupt, lawless Department of Justice was trying to put this man, this journalist, in jail for reporting on January 6, and instead, he’s thinking about other people in this circumstance,” Wheeler says.
