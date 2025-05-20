3 clues Biden’s cancer diagnosis was known LONG before his 2025 reveal

Over the weekend, Joe Biden’s personal office announced that he has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized in his bones.

First, there was sympathy; then, there were questions: Stage 4 cancer doesn’t develop overnight, so how long has this been known? Did his administration hide it from the American public? If his diagnosis was known long before the announcement, why was this not disclosed during his campaign for a second term?

“It seems almost impossible that he didn't know he had it until the past month,” says Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

First, as the president of the United States, Joe Biden received top-tier health care, making the likelihood that this was a shock diagnosis slim. Second, he already let slip that he had cancer in July 2022 during a speech.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer,” he said.

“That was not a misspeaking; that was not a faux pas. Joe Biden told us in July of 2022 that he had cancer because he knew that he had cancer,” says Liz.

However, perhaps the most convincing evidence that Biden’s cancer diagnosis was known well before Sunday’s announcement comes from Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a top oncologist, who is also the brother of Rahm Emanuel – former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama.

Yesterday, Dr. Emanuel went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and told Joe Scarborough that he is absolutely certain Biden’s diagnosis has been known for a long time.

“He did not develop [prostate cancer] in the last 100 to 200 days. He had it while he was president; he probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021,” he said frankly.

Scarborough then asked the obvious follow-up question: Was he screened for prostate cancer, as is widely recommended for older men during his presidency?

“The fact is that most White House doctors would recommend getting the test,” Dr. Emanuel replied, underscoring that Biden was likely aware of his cancer years before he announced it to the public.

“To me, this changes the whole story,” says Liz.

It’s one thing if a president refrains from announcing a medical diagnosis for a temporary period of time to avoid signaling weakness to hostile nations or political opponents, but it’s an entirely different matter to conceal a medical diagnosis while campaigning.

If anyone is “campaigning to be president of the United States and is diagnosed with prostate cancer, that candidate is morally obligated, ethically obligated to let us know about it,” says Liz.

“I'm sorry that politics is such a nasty business — that it requires a violation of your personal privacy. That sucks, but we have a right to know before we cast our ballot for a candidate to be president of the United States, whether they're fit for the job and what other factors might impact their ability to do the job the way that we want them to do that job.”

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.