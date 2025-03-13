Report claims Kash Patel set to REVEAL the Jan 6 pipe bomber

The identity of the January 6 pipe bomber remains a mystery, but perhaps not for long.

“A new report claims that FBI Director Kash Patel is about to blow the gates wide open on the January 6 fedsurrection,” specifically as it relates to the pipe bomber, says Liz Wheeler, BlazeTV host of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

It’s “the key to unraveling the entire plot to entrap Trump supporters on January 6,” she says.

If it’s true and the pipe bomber’s identity is revealed, it will be“one of the biggest exposures of the deep state weaponizing government against us that we have ever seen,” says Liz.

“We've known for a long time that this shouldn't have been a case that caused the FBI that much consternation to solve,” says Liz, noting that we have videotapes as well as geolocation data from the individual’s cell phone.

Using the data, the FBI narrowed down its pool of suspects to 186 people and then narrowed it down further to one single phone number.

“So we got him. We know who the January 6 pipe bomber is,” says Liz. “But then suddenly after they'd narrowed it down to just one person, … the FBI ceased their investigation” and “closed the book on the January 6 pipe bomber investigation right before they got their guy.”

“The FBI is at the very least covering up information that someone in the federal government doesn't want you to know. Now whether it's the FBI that committed the wrongdoing, whether this was a completely staged event, whether the ATF was involved, whether Nancy Pelosi was in knowledge of this, we don’t know,” she continues. “But Kash Patel does.”

But is the report true? Will Kash Patel actually release the name of the pipe bomber?

Liz thinks so.

“I think it is, because Kash Patel went into the FBI promising to root out the deep state, and this is it!” she says.

To hear more about the report, watch the episode above.

