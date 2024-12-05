Trump jokes that Canada should become the 51st state, but THIS recent Canadian ruling is exactly why we DON’T want that

According to a report from Fox News , when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently visited Mar-a-Lago and had dinner with President-elect Donald Trump, he pleaded against Trump’s tariff plan as it would “kill the Canadian economy.”

Trump purportedly responded by saying that “if Canada can't survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor,” said Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

While Liz Wheeler finds Trump’s joke both “hilarious” and “savage,” she can’t help but cringe at the thought of Canada — the most “disgustingly woke” place in North America — being part of the United States.

She reflects on a Canadian ruling from last month as part of which the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario decided that the town of Emo would be fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to proclaim June Pride Month.

According to reports, Borderland Pride — “a 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride organization based in the Rainy River District of Ontario, Canada” — requested that the town of Emo declare June Pride Month and display a rainbow flag.

“But the township refused, resulting in a yearslong process in which the tribunal ruled against the township. The tribunal ruled that Borderland Pride will be awarded $15,000, with $10,000 coming from the township itself and the other $5,000 coming from Emo mayor Harold McQuaker,” Liz reads.

Lawyer and Borderland Pride director Douglas Judson said, “We didn't pursue this because of the money. We pursued this because we were treated in a discriminatory fashion by a municipal government, and municipalities have obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code not to discriminate in the provision of a service.”

Liz can’t understand how forcing a town to hang a flag qualifies as a “service.”

On top of the fines the town and its mayor must pay, “the Tribunal also ordered McQuaker and the chief administrative officer at the municipality to complete a Human Rights 101 training course offered by the Ontario Human Rights Commission within 30 days.”

“One of the messages it sends to other townships and municipalities is that Pride needs to be in the smallest and most remote communities just as it is in larger cities,” Judson stated.

And that right there — the idea that LGBTQ+ ideology must be forced down everyone’s throats regardless of where they choose to live — is exactly why Liz can’t stomach the idea of the United States absorbing Canada.

“The left never wanted inclusion; they never wanted tolerance; they never wanted to just live their lives and be left alone. They want to force you to worship at their satanic altar,” says Liz. “Canada is one step ahead of even the worst wokeism here in the United States, but we are headed in that direction, so tariff the hell out of them, Mr. President. We don't want them part of the United States.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the episode above.

