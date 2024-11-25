Lara Trump REVEALS the RNC’s crazy brilliant plan used to prevent election cheating

Donald Trump made history when he won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide. But he didn’t do it alone, and his son’s wife, Lara Trump, played a big part in making that happen.

Now she’s telling Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” exactly how they did it.

“There were people who had kind of been identified by us prior to our first days in the office, so to speak, at the RNC, who probably didn’t necessarily need to have a job there any more,” Trump tells Wheeler.

“This election, the RNC was kind of trying to be too many things, I think to too many people, and when you do that, you really can’t adequately do anything, right? You’re spreading yourself too thin,” she continues, noting that they instead decided to focus on three things.

“We said we want to have a world-class convention, we want to get out the vote, and we want to protect the ballot, and we’re going to focus on just those three things, and anyone who has ideas otherwise, quite frankly, maybe this isn’t the right place for you,” Trump explains.

In order to make sure this was a “free, fair, and transparent election,” Trump tells Wheeler that they made sure “that people understand someone is watching and that there will be eyes every time a vote is cast and counted.”

“We had to go to every single battleground state, and we had to get local media to cover the fact that we were going to have this huge election integrity push. So we opened offices all over the country, these election integrity offices, where we actually train people in terms of what you need to look for, how to be a poll watcher or a poll worker,” she explains.

Trump’s team set out a “lofty” goal to recruit 100,000 people to work in polling locations — and they ended up with 230,000 people. They also got 6,500 lawyers to identify potential problems and deal with those problems if they occurred.

“Most of these people, by the way, were volunteer attorneys,” she explains, adding, “We’re obviously very pleased with our outcome.”

Wheeler is impressed.

“I know some of the lawyers that worked for you; almost every smart, conservative attorney that works in media and politics was part of this, which is to say a lot of very impressive people were part of this,” she says.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.