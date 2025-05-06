Trump’s surgeon general nominee praised censorship; called COVID vax a ‘gift from God’

CBS News has just released a report accusing Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, surgeon general nominee, of deliberately misrepresenting the truth regarding her academic career — but Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” has other concerns about Nesheiwat.

Concerns that she believes should lead to the withdrawal of President Trump’s nomination.

“The most serious reason that senators must vote ‘no,’” Wheeler says, is that “Janette Nesheiwat called the COVID vax a ‘gift from God.’”

“She praised Facebook and other Big Tech companies for censoring what she called ‘anti-vax information,’” Wheeler continues. “And remember what these people, how these people, define ‘anti-vax information.’ Anything that discourages people from following their advice is what they consider to be anti-vax.”

“First of all, vaccines save lives, and I am so excited and I thank and I commend Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for taking action because this affects everyone. This affects our children, it affects adults. I mean, just look at the recent measles outbreak, the biggest outbreak that we’ve had in decades with measles and that’s no joke,” Nesheiwat said in an interview on Fox Business.

“And that’s no joke,” she continued. “Measles can cause brain inflammation and pneumonia and ear infections and hearing loss and death. So it’s about time that they are taking action, and I hope and pray that other social media platforms will follow suit and do the same thing.”

“As if that’s not bad enough, maybe the most polarizing, maybe, maybe, the COVID vaccine is the most polarizing part of COVID. Maybe it was the lockdowns, maybe it was the social distancing, maybe it was the masking, maybe it was closing your businesses, maybe it was masking your children in school,” Wheeler comments.

“Guess who supported masking children in school? Dr. Janette Nesheiwat,” she continues.

In October 2021, Nesheiwat posted on social media that “masks have saved thousands of lives and prevented thousands of infections.”

“No scientific evidence of this, this is a stupid opinion. Not quite as harmful as masking children in school, but stupid,” Wheeler comments.

“There’s simply no question that President Trump should withdraw the nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat from surgeon general, and the senators on the HELP committee in the United States Senate should vote no, should absolutely vote no,” she adds.

