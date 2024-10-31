Undercover video reveals voter FRAUD in 2020 election — while ballot boxes burn today

If Kamala Harris wins the presidential election, will Americans believe it?

After shocking news about Colorado voter fraud has already been reported, and a ballot box has been caught on video being burned in Washington state, Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” answers that question with a resounding “no.”

“There was ballot fraud uncovered in the state of Colorado, and the secretary of state of Colorado said there’s nothing they can do about it. These fraudulent ballots, these votes were already cast, and they will be counted towards the outcome of the election,” Wheeler explains.

“That’s the most messed up thing I’ve ever heard,” she continues. “We should not for one second accept that. That means that in the state of Colorado, the tally of votes is already tainted. The next time a Democrat says, ‘Oh ballot fraud doesn’t happen,’ you point them to this story.”

But it’s not just the 2024 election, and it’s not just in Colorado.

A new undercover video from Steve Crowder’s team at “Louder with Crowder” shows a man claiming that they rigged the election in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The whole thing with the dome, when they was counting, you know, that was the big thing,” Joel Caldwell, director of operations for the Coalition for the People’s Agenda in Georgia, began in the video.

“That was the big thing here, was the counting of the ballots at the dome. They was all counting the ballots, and they told him there was a leak on the opposite side of the dome. Everybody needed to evacuate. So then when they all left, the Democrats went back in and started counting, and the Republicans went back to the headquarters,” he explained.

“When they were counting, I think during that hour, that stretch of that, it was only like, less than 100 votes was counted for Trump and just statistically, you’re downtown. There’s going to be more than 100 votes for Trump,” he added.

“Unbelievable,” Wheeler comments. “These Democrats just thumb their noses at us, don’t they? They thumb their noses at us because they don’t just commit crimes, they commit crimes so blatantly and so egregiously that we know they committed the crime.”

“They want us to know because they know that they’re going to get away with it,” she adds.

