WATCH: 5 craziest TikToks from last week

If you needed any more evidence that TikTok is a cesspool you should keep your children far, far away from, look no farther than what was posted on the platform just last week.

In Liz Wheeler’s favorite segment of her show, “The Liz Wheeler Show,” she reacts to “the most insane, the most hideous, heinous TikToks of the week.”

From Tim Walz being “Minnesota nice” to rainbow-haired “groomers” beckoning to children, you don’t want to miss this week’s viral videos.

Laugh, cringe, or stare forlornly into the distance as you contemplate the sad state of our country. Check it out below.

