Democrat plagued by primary challenges announces 7 articles of impeachment against Trump

Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, though the effort would be a long shot in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

Thanedar is facing numerous primary challenges, partly over his support of Israel. The 70-year-old was first elected to Congress in 2022 and was born in India before immigrating to the U.S. and becoming a citizen in 1988.

On Monday he said that he would support the impeachment of Trump based on seven articles.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as president and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," said Rep. Thanedar in a press release.

"His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service," he added. "We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

Among the articles were obstruction and abuse of executive power, abuse of trade powers, violations of the First Amendment, bribery, "tyrannical overreach," and corruption.

"This is not about partisanship. It’s about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no one, not even a president, is above the law," he added.

The Democrat is facing two primary challenges in 2026, including from a candidate backed by Justice Democrats, the organization that backed the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). He has been criticized widely for his support of Israel.

In 2023, Thanedar renounced his membership in the Democrat Socialists of America over their support of the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel.

"After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms," he said at the time.

In February, Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas called for Trump's impeachment only 16 days after the president got back into office.

