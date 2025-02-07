Democrat congressman already submitting articles of impeachment against Trump. Again.

A Democratic congressman has submitted new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump only 16 days into his second term.

Rep. Al Green of Texas claimed that Trump advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip when he offered his plan to solve the conflict between Israel and those residing in the region.

'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.'



"Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke," said Green on Wednesday. "Especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, when he has the ability to perfect what he says."

Trump has said that the U.S. could take over the Gaza Strip, relocate the Palestinians to other states, and then rebuild the region so that they could have a better life. Critics called the plan ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Green went on to berate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for standing next to Trump as he made the announcement about Gaza.

"The prime minister of Israel should be ashamed. Knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said. Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity," he added. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America."

Other Democrats have excoriated Trump over the Gaza solution. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was especially strident in her condemnation of the president.

"Palestinians aren’t going anywhere," she said on social media. "This president can only spew this fanatical bulls**t because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing."

Trump has been impeached twice, once for his alleged involvement in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and again for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

