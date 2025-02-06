Rashida Tlaib melts down over Trump solution for Gaza: 'Spew this fanatical bulls***'

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan had a fiery response to the suggestion by President Donald Trump that the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip after resettling the Palestinians out of the war-torn region.

Trump made the comments to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The suggestion was immediately assailed by many who accused Trump of advocating for ethnic cleansing.

'That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. That does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort.'

Tlaib, who is Muslim, posted a furious response to the president from her social media account.

"Palestinians aren’t going anywhere," she wrote.

"This president can only spew this fanatical bulls*** because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing," she added. "It's time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak up."

She also retweeted a message from Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

"President Trump's proposal to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza and have the U.S. 'take over' is yet another chapter in the ongoing genocide," he wrote. "Deploying U.S. troops and using taxpayer dollars to invade Gaza is morally indefensible. Our commitment to justice remains unshaken, no matter who sits in the White House."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing Wednesday that the president was not committing to sending troops to the Gaza Strip nor was he ready to spend taxpayer money on the effort yet.

“It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people,” she said. “That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. That does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort.”

Tlaib's parents are Palestinian immigrants. She had been previously censored by Congress in a bipartisan vote for posting a slogan that many interpreted as advocating for Israel to be violently wiped off of the map. She also blew up at a reporter who asked her to condemn "Death to America" chants from her district in April.

