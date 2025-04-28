Trump to crush sanctuary cities shielding illegal aliens

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday afternoon that would further crack down on sanctuary cities shielding illegal aliens from federal law enforcement officers.

Early Monday morning, press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a press briefing that the president planned to sign two new executive orders.

'It's quite simple: Obey the law, respect the law, and don't obstruct federal immigration officials and law enforcement officials when they are simply trying to remove public safety threats from our nation's communities.'

She told reporters, "Today, we kick off 100-Day Week with a focus on the president's historic effort to secure our southern border. Later this afternoon, President Trump will sign an executive order on law and order and another executive order on sanctuary cities."

"The first EO will strengthen and unleash America's law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent citizens," she continued. "The second EO is centered around protecting American communities from criminal aliens, and it will direct the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

Leavitt slammed the Biden administration's "awful open-border policies" for allowing over 10 million illegal aliens to "invade" the country.

During a separate news conference — the White House's first new media press briefing — Leavitt highlighted Trump's border accomplishments during his first 100 days and elaborated on the upcoming EOs.

She noted that between Inauguration Day and April 1, only nine illegal aliens were released into the country, "a staggering 99.99% decrease from more than the 184,000 illegal aliens who were released into the country under Joe Biden during that same period last year," Leavitt said.

The press secretary explained that the administration would review the sanctuary city list created by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to determine whether those jurisdictions were breaking any federal laws.

"Then, the Office of Management and Budget is going to look at their federal spending. Again, if you're defying federal law, you are threatening your own federal spending by doing that," Leavitt added.

Trump's anti-sanctuary EO will also authorize Bondi to pursue potential criminal and civil suits against those who obstruct "criminal or immigration law enforcement."

"It's quite simple: Obey the law, respect the law, and don't obstruct federal immigration officials and law enforcement officials when they are simply trying to remove public safety threats from our nation's communities," Leavitt said.

She noted that the law and order EO would ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement can coordinate with local law enforcement partners. It allows authorities to "pursue legal action against state or local officials obstructing criminal or immigration law enforcement," according to a document reviewed by the New York Post.

Border czar Tom Homan joined Leavitt during the first press conference. He was asked to share his message to sanctuary communities.

"I don't think any elected mayor, any elected governor should want public safety threats — those illegally in the United States — public safety threats walking through the community," he stated.

Homan later told ABC News that the executive order addressing sanctuary cities is "needed."

"Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals," he remarked.