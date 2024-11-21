Will Lara Trump replace Marco Rubio in the Senate? This is what she told Liz Wheeler

Now that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla has been chosen as Trump’s secretary of state, his Senate seat is open. Governor DeSantis is charged with appointing his replacement.

One of the names that has been floated to fill Rubio’s seat is Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Today, Lara joined Liz Wheeler, host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” to discuss the possibility.

“Is this going to happen? Do you want to be the next senator of Florida?” Liz asked.

“Obviously, this is up to Governor Ron DeSantis, and we’ll see who he ultimately feels is the right fit for the seat, but look – they’re big shoes to fill, obviously. Marco Rubio has held this Senate seat for a long time, and he really has the trust of the people of the state of Florida,” Lara responded, praising DeSantis for turning Florida from a swing state into a reliably red state.

“Now whether or not he wants me to be appointed to this position, obviously that's his decision to make, but here's what I can tell you: It has really been an honor to serve in the capacity that I have as co-chair of the RNC,” she told Liz.

“If I am asked to serve as the next senator from the state of Florida, it would truly be an honor. I have yet to be asked that, and we'll see what happens, but it would be something that I would absolutely consider doing,” she added.

“So you would say yes if Governor DeSantis said, ‘Do you want to be the next Senator from the state of Florida?”’ Liz asked.

“I would say yes,” she confirmed.

To hear more of their conversation, including about President Donald J. Trump's transition efforts and how the RNC enacted election integrity in Pennsylvania and beyond, watch the episode above.

