Will Hollywood dial back the woke meter now that Trump is returning to power?

The election that will bring Donald Trump back into power as the 47th president of the United States proved a lot of things: People care more about the economy than “reproductive rights,” people don’t trust Kamala Harris’ policy flip-flopping, and as Rick Burgess points out, people don’t buy into the left’s woke agenda.

They “[overplayed] their hand,” he says.

It turns out that people at large still have their wits about them because they rejected the wokeness that demands setting aside all logic and reasoning.

The question now is: Will the entertainment industry, which has been poisoned by woke ideology, get the message and correct course?





“Will movie makers, will entertainment people get that cue?” Burgess asks Bubba Bussey.

“No, not to the level you think they would,” says Bubba, noting that in 1984 when Reagan won 49 states, he mistakenly believed that that was “the end of liberalism.”

“But it’s never that way,” he adds. “There’s a lot of people in the middle out there ... that just kind of vote for who they like.”

On top of that, “If you just look through history, it swings back and forth all the time.”

If we want to see a change that isn’t fleeting, Bubba says the Trump administration needs to “get busy right away and make some real changes that are substantive and make a difference in everybody’s daily life,” otherwise “the pendulum will swing back.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Rick and Bubba?

To enjoy more legendary comedy, political arguments, and lessons in common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.