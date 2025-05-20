Dad tells story of how his 9-year-old daughter was attacked by a demon: 'What I was looking at was not my baby girl'

Rick Burgess just launched a new podcast called “Strange Encounters.” The show aims to educate viewers about the reality of spiritual warfare and equip them with the tools needed to live well in this world that is inhabited by both angels and demons.

In this episode, Rick is joined by Blake Prime, who tells a tale equal parts harrowing and incredible about how the name of Jesus saved his daughter, who was suffering from a demonic attack.

After the death of a family member, Prime’s 9-year-old daughter, Lane, started experiencing “crippling” anxiety attacks. When her older sister was then diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, the fear worsened.

“I started noticing that there was something very dark in just the conversations that I was having with her around this topic of anxiety,” Prime tells Rick, noting that Lane was saying things like “it’s like it’s not me” when she was crushed with anxious thoughts.

Prime’s suspicion that this issue was spiritual in nature was confirmed when one day Lane said, “When I'm at school and I'm on the playground, it's like I look out and all my friends are in the light and I'm stuck in the dark."

One day, Prime was driving her to school when a “12 out of 10” panic attack hit.

“We're in the the truck driving to school, and she is hysterical. … Then all of a sudden, she puts one hand on the console, one hand on the door, and it's like something takes over her body, and she pushes back into the seat and her eyes are looking up, and they essentially roll in the back of her head, and she starts screaming, ‘Why is God abandoning me?"’ Prime recounts. “What I was looking at was not my baby girl.”

“So I just started speaking scripture over her. I was reciting Joshua 1:9 over and over again. I was speaking life, and I was not jokingly saying, ‘Not today, Satan,”’ he continues.

But it wasn’t working. Lane’s hysteria continued, as she screamed, “God doesn’t love me.”

“I said, ‘I rebuke you evil spirit from this car; leave my daughter right now; she is no child of yours; she is a child of the King; she's a child of Jesus, and he is in control of this situation, not you. You have no authority here,’ and it was in that instant that it went from hurricane gale force wind to complete calm,” says Prime. “It was like a movie scene. She sat straight up, and she looked at me. She said, ‘Are we going to school?"’

“All of it was gone. She was breathing normally; the tears stopped; her heart rate calmed down; and she was speaking to me like she had just been resting,” he adds, noting that Lane seemed to have no recollection of the exorcism that had just occurred

Today, she still struggles with anxiety, but the name of Jesus continues to be a shield.

“It's not that the anxiety has gone away. It's just that we know how to battle it now,” says Price.

To hear more, check out the episode above.

