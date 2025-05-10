Premiering ‘Strange Encounters’: Your guide to angels, demons, and biblical truth

There’s been a stunning increase in recent years of people interested in the supernatural. Anyone truly looking can see that the materialist worldview has failed us. There are cracks in it — too many unanswered questions, too little hope.

What’s peering through those cracks on the other side has become the crux of many podcasts. People want to know what’s out there lurking beyond our sensory perception, pulling invisible strings and influencing reality in ways we can't fathom.

But while the secular world grasps for answers, Christians are standing strong in biblical truth, offering real answers about this mysterious unseen world.

One of them is Rick Burgess.

His new podcast, “Strange Encounters,” isn’t about Bigfoot, space aliens, or the Loch Ness Monster. It’s a deep dive into the supernatural fabric of God’s spoken cosmos — an exploration of angels and demons and the spiritual warfare that impacts us all.

But what does it look like to live among these spiritual beings? How do we approach their existence?

Scripture has the answers.

Join us for the debut episode of “Strange Encounters”: “Angels & Demons: What Does the Bible Say?” as we search for the truth, hear spine-chilling stories from people with firsthand experience, and win the spiritual war raging around us. Watch it below.

