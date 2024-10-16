‘That woke me up’: Ana Kasparian’s HORRIFYING story that made her leave the left

Ana Kasparian of “The Young Turks” has notoriously preached Democratic talking points — but it seems her perspective has since shifted.

In a recent interview, Kasparian made this clear when she explained to Jillian Michaels that she has left the left after realizing the dangers of “wokeism.”

“In 2022, it was around March, I was walking my dog. It was not quite dark yet, but the sun was setting. As I’m walking my dog, I see these two guys that were just kind of like moving around weirdly. You know, they seemed kind of manic,” she explained.

“Their clothes were tattered, so I just knew that they were probably homeless, and I also knew that they’re probably on something just based on the twitchy way they were acting,” she continued. “As I was bending down to pick up my dog's mess, one of the guys grabs me by my hips and he had an erection.”

“I didn’t know what to do; I was terrified. I didn’t have a weapon on me; I had no way of defending myself. I didn’t know how far it was going to go, 'cause it’s two guys. I’m by myself with my little dog. It was one of the most terrifying things ever.”

When she decided to open up about it on her own show, she was met with harsh blowback — including being called “racist” despite never disclosing the race of the men who did it.

“I’m starting to get these messages and it’s like really harsh stuff, and it’s about how you are painting a picture of the homeless community, you know, ‘How could you be like this, these are your unhoused neighbors and they need help,’” she told Michaels, adding, “That woke me up.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is thrilled to see her change her mind.

“I am always very enthused when someone wakes up, and it’s interesting that it takes something so personal, like say a drug-addicted homeless guy with a boner attacking you, that will get people to wake up. So I would say that is a net good,” he says.

