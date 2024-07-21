Bill Maher's ONE regret that caused him 'consternation and pain'

Age naturally brings at least a little bit of wisdom with it.

And at 68 years old, with decades of capturing audiences as the politically balanced funny guy under his belt — Bill Maher has a lot of it.

“There are certainly so many, many, many mistakes along the way, but that’s life,” he tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report,” who had asked Maher whether he had any regrets.

Not surprisingly, he says there are “too few to mention.”

“In general, I would say life is a game where if you win, you’re fortunate. And even if you win, you don’t win 11 to 2. You win 7 to 5. That’s it,” Maher explains, adding, “I think I won 7 to 5.”

“Why do you think it’s only 7 to 5? Like even when you were talking about not having a wife and kids before, like I don’t think you regret it,” Rubin says.

“Not at all. That’s one of the big victories,” Maher says happily. “That is not facetious. First of all, it’s very difficult to stay single as a successful man. It is. Or even an unsuccessful one,” he laughs.

“I never wanted kids and I kind of stuck with that,” he adds.

However, there is one thing he wishes he knew as a younger man.

“I came across a picture of myself recently when I was 28. And you know, I realized, I had an epiphany, that like I used to think when I was in my 20s and 30s if I didn’t appeal to a woman, 'Oh, I’m not good looking enough, because I’ve had this awesome personality,'” Maher says.

“And I realized, looking at the picture, it was the exact opposite. I was plenty good looking. I was just, you know, too anxious or too insecure. It was the exact opposite of what I thought,” he continues, adding, “If I knew then, I could have been so much happier and caused myself so much less consternation and pain.”

