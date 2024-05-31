Dennis Quaid endorses Trump; says justice system has been weaponized

Donald Trump may have lost his trial, but he hasn’t lost the hearts of the people.

Not even Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid, who endorsed Trump on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" this past Tuesday.

“What do you think of Trump?” Morgan asked Quaid, who answered without hesitation.

“I think I’m gonna vote for him,” Quaid said.

“I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution that, us as Americans, I don’t think we’re going to have,” he continued.

“You know, Trump is the most investigated person, probably, in the history of the world. And they haven’t been able to really get him.”

“People might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole,” Quaid added with a smile.

Dave Rubin thinks this is important.

“It’s not about ‘Oh my God, an actor said this, Dennis Quaid said this, like I have to vote for Donald Trump,’” Rubin says. “But look at the reasoning. That he’s sort of begrudgingly saying it. Like, ‘I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but now I see the way the whole system is going after Trump.’”

