Did CNN just admit Kamala Harris flip-flopped on a number of issues?

In a rare moment, CNN, one of the most liberal, propaganda-driven news outlets, acknowledged that Kamala Harris has reversed course on several different issues, including defunding the police, illegal border crossings, Medicare, and drilling for oil.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Dana Bash asking California’s newest senator, Laphonza Butler, about how voters should respond to Harris’ flip-flopping.

“In the 2020 primary, the vice president praised the defund-the-police movement; now she says she doesn’t support defunding the police. She called for decriminalizing crossing the border illegally; now she supports President Biden’s policies for clamping down at the border. She supported Medicare for all at one point, eliminating private insurance, and her campaign says she doesn’t support that now. She’s reversed herself on a fracking ban,” Bash laid out.

“What do you think that voters should think when she’s reversed herself on several issues just in the last four years?” she asked Butler.

Butler’s response was typical.

“I think that voters should think that she's a human being who learns new things every single day and has the ability to take the time and effort to hear the concerns of all people. I think that they should be certain that she is a fighter and a leader who’s going to do the work on their behalf to ensure that there is an economy that ensures that no one is left behind … that we’re going to continue to address the climate crisis in a way that ensures that there is an earth here for young people and for next generations of leaders. I think that they should absolutely believe that she is a leader who cares about people and who’s going to put them first, as she has done her entire career,” Butler said.

