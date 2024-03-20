Don Lemon’s past comments on the black community are proof he's a sellout

Don Lemon may have made it big as one of the biggest Democrat mouthpieces in media, but he wasn’t always that way.

In a news clip from 2013, Lemon is seen not just making sense but agreeing with Bill O’Reilly in a way that would get him canceled by the woke left today.

“The reason there is so much violence and chaos in the black precincts is the disintegration of the African American family,” O’Reilly says in a clip that Lemon is playing.

“Raised without much structure, young black men often reject education and gravitate towards the street culture, drugs, hustling, gangs. Nobody forces them to do that,” O’Reilly continues.

“He’s got a point, in fact, he’s got more than a point,” Lemon says, before adding, “but in my estimation, he doesn’t go far enough.”

Lemon then continues to read off a list of the five things black people can do to fix the problem in their community.

“Number five, pull up your pants. Number four now is the N-word. Now, number three, respect where you live. Start small by not dropping trash, littering in your own communities,” Lemon says, before noting that the white communities rarely litter.

“Number two, finish school. You want to break the cycle of poverty, stop telling kids they’re acting white because they go to school or they speak proper English,” he continues, before making his last point.

“Number one and probably the most important: Just because you can have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should, especially without planning,” he says.

Dave Rubin is astounded.

“Is that absolutely extraordinary or what? The DEI woke grift is the greatest grift God ever gave to the world,” Rubin says, adding, “Don Lemon would say I’m racist, but Don Lemon was telling the truth back then.”

