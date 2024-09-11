Trump’s confession to RFK Jr. about failing to ‘drain the swamp’: ‘This time we’re going to do something different’

When Trump took office in 2020, one of his promises to the American people was that he was going to “drain the swamp.”

However, the swamp was never drained — and the former president confided his feelings about his failure to none other than RFK Jr.

“I think you need a president who’s willing to go in there and who is not part of that system,” RFK told Bradley Martyn of the Nelk Boys on “The Full Send Podcast.”

“I think that’s president Trump. And president Trump I think tried to do that the last time, to drain the swamp, and he was well intentioned, but he didn’t know how to do it. And he said that to me. He said, ‘You know, I didn’t know anything about governing,’ and he said ‘we won this election and then all of a sudden you got to fill 60,000 jobs’ or something like that,” he continued.

“He said, ‘I was surrounded by people, by lobbyists, and business interests,’” RFK went on, explaining that Trump was being pressured to appoint certain individuals.

“He told me, ‘I don’t want to do that again.’ He said, ‘Those are bad guys, and this time, we’re going to do something different.’”

“He wants to do something that’s good for this country. I know how to do that, and he’s asked me to help him do that. So, if we do that, if he does what he says, I’m very optimistic that we can actually remedy a lot of this corruption,” he concluded.

Rubin likes what he’s hearing.

“Hearing him speak about this stuff, it’s real and it’s true, and I believe him when he says that’s what he discussed with Trump, that Trump doesn’t want to make those mistakes again,” he says, adding, “so a little humility by Trump will be good.”





