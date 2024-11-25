Ellen DeGeneres packs her bags for the UK and says she’s 'never coming back'

Several Hollywood stars threatened to leave the United States if Donald Trump won the election. How many of them will prove good on their ultimatums remains to be seen.

However, one star who is most certainly on her way out of the country is Ellen DeGeneres. And she’s not just leaving; she’s “never coming back.”

Dave Rubin and co-hosts Winston Marshall and Isabel Brown discuss the television star’s exodus.

“She can't live in her Montecito house worth a hundred million dollars anymore with all of her servants. She's moving to the U.K.,” says Dave. “I am fairly certain that the jihadists running the streets of London love lesbians.”

“Please keep her,” sighs Marshall, who’s from the U.K. “Things are bad enough.”

In all seriousness though, liberal hysteria following Trump’s win has grown to comical levels.

“I read the other day that a cruise company is actually offering a four-year cruise for almost $200,000 at over 400 ports of entry for you to temporarily escape the country while Trump is president,” says Brown.

Further, it’s ironic DeGeneres is specifically fleeing to the U.K. where free speech “is not a guaranteed right.”

One would think that “talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres that are quite used to the protections of being able to say everything that's on [her] mind and to criticize the people in power” would appreciate our First Amendment, but apparently the U.K.’s Orwellian grip on speech is preferable, adds Brown.

To hear more of the conversation, including the prayer restrictions that are being proposed in Scotland, watch the clip above.

