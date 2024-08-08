Elon Musk’s WARNING for America: ‘Tragic situation’ if things don’t change

Elon Musk may be a tech billionaire who’s trying to colonize Mars, but his political views are reminiscent of the common, hardworking American on Earth.

He made that clear in a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman, where Fridman asked Musk what the philosophy behind his endorsement of former president Donald Trump is.

“People tend to take an endorsement as ‘Well, I agree with everything that person has ever done in their entire life, 100% wholeheartedly,’” Musk began. “That's not going to be true of anyone.”

It’s not the only reason Musk has endorsed Trump, but he was thoroughly impressed by Trump’s immediate reaction to the attempt on his life.

“Trump displayed courage under fire,” Musk told Fridman. “He’s just got shot, he’s got blood streaming down his face, and he’s fist-pumping, saying ‘Fight.’ You know, that’s impressive. You can’t feign bravery in a situation like that. Most people would have been ducking.”

Musk has noticed that while Trump is “strong and courageous,” Biden “has trouble climbing a flight of stairs.”

“I mean, who do you want dealing with some of the toughest people, you know, other world leaders who are pretty tough themselves?” he explained.

The billionaire is also in support of Trump’s policies, telling Fridman that “we want a secure border,” “safe and clean cities,” and to “at least slow down the spending.”

“We’re currently spending at a rate that is bankrupting the country. The interest payments on U.S. debt this year exceeded the entire Defense Department spending. If this continues, all of the federal government taxes will simply be paying the interest, and then you keep going down that road and you end up in the tragic situation that Argentina had back in the day,” he explained.

“I think we should not take American prosperity for granted,” he continued. “We’ve got to reduce the size of government, we’ve got to reduce the spending, and we’ve got to live within our means.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is aligned with Musk’s sentiment.

“Elon Musk is still fighting the good fight, as usual,” Rubin comments.

